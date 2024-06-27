Ukraine supplied with potential dirty bomb materials – Russia

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that Kiev is receiving chemical substances from abroad that could be used to create so-called dirty bombs. Moscow has been concerned about Kiev's potential creation and use of such bombs for provocations since 2022.

RT speaks to Igor Nikulin, a former member of the UN Biological Weapons Commission and military expert, who asserts that Ukraine cannot be preparing a dirty bomb independently.

