BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SU-35 Upgraded RC Plane #Soaring20s
MJTank
MJTank
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
112 views • 4 months ago

Flying this ready-to-fly upgraded SU-35 aligns with the times #Soaring20s . There's no stopping this upward trend. Also probably good for mental wellness since it sure captures attention and makes me feel thankful to my son for giving me this birthday gift, and thankful to #EarthAlliance for helping get the plane out of the tree. This plane is tons of fun, inexpensive, and defense spending is non-negotiable anyway so use my affiliate link and get you one! https://www.banggood.com/custlink/mKm9AGSCNR?title=SU35Upgraded

There's a link to it on linktree, too! linktr.ee/mjtank108

Music credits in this video go to Zeke for the song "Dogfight"- Listen to it on Zeke's Yt channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xi855UrMLo  maybe buy a CD/Dl so you can listen offline and restore what youth was before western society was prescribed opioids for 20 years. Also music credits to the bald eagle for the lovely screechy squawk song outtro.

Keywords
russiausatimefunflyingwellnessflightflyeagleascendrcsu35soaring20s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy