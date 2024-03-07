Partial To Roses - Alfred C. Martino #song #lyrics #musicvideo

Partial To Roses Music, lyrics & vocals by Alfred C. Martino 2024 Copyright Alfred C. Martino #song #lyrics #musicvideo Come to me, my sweet I’m just a kid in a candy store Or like Christmas mornin’ With gifts laid out on the floor My hands hold you tight A whisper warms your ear Cry if you can't help it We got nothin’ to fear You’re partial to roses Red colors the bed and The heat of our bodies Says talk has come to an end Beware the man, the beast Release the crazy We’ll take from each other ‘til dawn warm and hazy Ignore all the doubters Forget all their talk ‘cause Our love is enduring and Ceaseless and raw And when we wake up In a tangle on the floor I’ll breathe in your life And say softly je t’adore I want your love I need your love Glide inside my shadow Let me be your armor Desire’s runnin’ high Float through my mind Tell me what you wish Our love’s what you’ll find Surrender your love I surrender mine Surrender your love I surrender, surrender mine

Transcript