BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPOCH TV | History of Bad Policy May Have Led to Ohio Derailment
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 02/21/2023

EPOCH TV |  Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

History of Bad Policy May Have Led to Ohio DerailmentWATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/WhoWasResponsibleYT 

The blame game has begun over who was responsible for the train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. Democrats are pointing blame at former President Donald Trump, for repealing a train brake policy in 2017. Yet, the real debate goes back much further, and may even tie to the recent calls for a rail strike that was shut down by President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the CDC updated its public information page on vinyl chloride shortly before the disastrous train crash that spilled the same chemical. Among the recent changes that had been made to the entry was the removal of the Public Health Statement, which details the health impact of the toxic chemical.

Keywords
ohiotrain derailmentepoch tvjosh philippcross roads
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy