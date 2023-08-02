Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 1

▪️Ukrainian units once again used drones to attack Moscow.

Air defense units intercepted two drones on the approach, another one was suppressed by EW systems, and then crashed into the IQ-Quarter tower.

▪️South-west of Sevastopol, Ukrainian uncrewed boats attempted to attack the Russian patrol vessels Vasily Bykov and Sergey Kotov.

All enemy vehicles were destroyed by organic weapons fire.

▪️In the Svatove sector, the enemy attempted to regain control over the lost territories in the Novojehorivka and Karmazynivka areas.

Russian troops uncovered the advance of AFU units and dispersed them with concentrated artillery fire.

▪️Near Bakhmut, Russian troops continue to repel attacks by small enemy groups on Klishchiivka.

At the same time, there is constant artillery fire on AFU positions on the tactical heights they have occupied to the north-west of the village.

▪️Ukrainian units continue shelling frontline settlements in Donetsk agglomeration.

Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged. Two people died and seven others were injured, including a child.

▪️On the Vremivka sector, Russian troops continue to fight on the outskirts of Staromaiors’ke.

At the same time, to the west, assault units are advancing on enemy positions north of Pryyutne.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, a small group consisted of AFU soldiers, which were supported by armored vehicles, attempted to advance towards Robotyne.

Russian units launched preemptive strikes against the enemy, forcing them to retreat to their initial lines.