REVEALED! Chile fires CONNECTED to Lahaina Maui

Chile is a notorious testing ground for the World Economic Forum and their plan for the New World Order.

The WEF had said it out loud that they want us under control. We’ve seen the many suspicious fires in food production plants and the increase in environmental disasters.

What was going on in Chile before the fires and destruction broke out and wreaked havoc leaving 131 dead and over 300 people missing?

Chile holds the Worlds Largest Reserve of lithium. Before the fires broke out, they announced their plan to nationalize their lithium industry. Would devastating fires be a great way to clear the land?

Just like Laihana Maui, this will now allow outsiders into Chile to make decisions on how to redevelop all of the burnt land.

And we’ve seen their playbook. Anytime they want someone’s land, they burn/flood/shake it to oblivion, rehouse the victims somewhere far away “until they can rebuild” which won’t happen anytime soon, and when it does, it’s going into the hands of the fed. Just like they did in Paradise California and East Palesteen Ohio.

Okay so Chile has lithium, this is leverage in a new world order that is less dependent on fossil fuels and more dependent on electric vehicles, etc…. We’ll circle back to this but now let’s really hold a microscope to this.

Who owns the Chilean lithium mines?

Currently, only two companies mine lithium in Chile: the Chilean firm SQM, which is nearly a quarter-owned by a Chinese company, and the other company is the U.S. chemical company Albemarle. Albemarle is the world’s largest lithium producer and is the largest provider of lithium for electric vehicle batteries in the world

WHO OWNS ALBEMARLE? The largest shareholders include Vanguard Group, BlackRock and State Street.

If you remember, the second-largest landowner in Maui is Alexander & Baldwin and on a previous video we discovered the investors behind Alexander & Baldwin were none other than Blackrock. Vanguard. State Street. The exact same three .

Now, prior to the destruction, the former Chilean President decided to give control of the lithium operations to the state. Many people didn’t like this and called it a big mistake. This move would prevent outsiders from being about to benefit from the control over the precious resource. Remember, the highest-value battery metal is lithium. It’s the new oil basically. Albemerle said quote "This is the lithium that powers the world." The media reported the announcement as a nationalization, which means a transfer of ownership from private to government control.

Here in the US, you may have seen and felt the push to go all electric. As a free-trade partner with the US, Chile stands to benefit from President Joe Biden’s green stimulus program, potentially increasing demand for its lithium.

Just days before the fires the energy institutions held their conference at Vina Del Mar Chile on Jan 14th - 17th 2024. Where are the Smart City business headquarters? Vina Del Mar Chile. Then the President of Chile died in a helicopter crash on February 6th. He wanted the Chilean Government to hold the power to the lithium and not let others have it.

There are way too many similarities between Maui and Chile. from all of the missing people, to the look and feel of the destructive fires, to the suspicious names with ties to the land or the resources. The similarities are just too blatant to ignore.

Could they really be acquiring some of the most valuable land on Earth by creating disasters to kill off people or by destroying their homes so they cannot move back? Local government using eminent domain to steal the land from the people. Laws are enacted and codes created via the World Economic Forum to reduce the population to force survivors into Smart Cities for total control of everyone.

Just before the fires broke out, they held a Smart City meeting in Vina Del Mar. Chile had deployed the largest amount of Smarty City applications in Latin America. They had also just converted over 45,000 public street lights switched to LED with tracking and remote control. each street light is a transmitter and a receiver.

Guess who else just so happened to be slated as the first Smart City island and have all their street lights converted to LED remote controlled smart lights? Maui.

Mirrored - Hustle Bitch





