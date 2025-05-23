BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Dark Networks Preying on Children - Exposed: One On One with Becca Spinks Part 1 | Episode 17
LaraLogan
183 followers
61 views • 3 months ago

(00:00) - Online Child Exploitation Network Exposed


(04:52) - The Dark Influence of Online Extremists


(12:24) - Technology and Extremism, Population Decline


(16:46) - Origins of Accelerationist Ideology


(25:39) - Online Extremism and Manipulation Tactics


(34:36) - Satanic Accelerationism and Online Extremism


(46:41) - Satanic Cult of Serial Killers


(59:35) - Dangers of Online Cults and Extremism


(01:07:18) - Evil and Abuse in Online Communities




* Viewer discretion advised. Disturbing material.




In this interview with brave researcher Becca Spinks, find out how your children are being targeted online by organized networks. “It becomes a competition within the group to see who can get the kids to do the most horrible things. That’s when they get into things like self-harm."




