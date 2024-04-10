© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fake Jews, Plastic Tits, and King Herod
42 views • 04/10/2024
- Jews as identity thieves; they are not the Sons of Israel.
- Christian can identify sexual trannies, but not fake Jews? How can that be?
- What King Herd should have done when the woman asked to John the Baptist's head on a platter.
- White Man needs to go into self-defense mode for his race.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com
