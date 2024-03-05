Tricks of Consciousness

How to avoid tricks and ruses of consciousness, which it applies to a human being on the path to spiritual liberation? How to invest attention in spiritual self-development rationally? How to distinguish grains of Knowledge from the chaff? Issues of internal search, catharsis, Spiritual Life, and ways to achieve the state of a deep feeling of joy and love. How to get rid of “soul suffering” in everyday life? About the silver thread, the soul, the energy structure transformation, and the spiritual transfiguration of a human being. How to defend oneself from the system? How does the system play on key notions: “trust” and “observer”? What substitutions from the system are concealed in standard “recommendations” and delusions of some people (gurus, teachers, and clergymen) who teach other people the spiritual path? Moreover, in this video you will find answers to the following questions: - Can consciousness substitute deep inner feelings? Do pseudo-feelings from consciousness exist? - Every person waits for great Love. Is it possible to find it? How to achieve the state of inner purity? - Do nutrition control and breathing exercises influence the process of advancement on the spiritual path? - Why is a person unable to remember his state when he was in the womb? When does memory begin to develop in a child? What is memory? - What kind of special effects can there be from consciousness, which indicate a glitch in the system, and is this worth paying attention to? - Why do anger and rejection arise in people? - Why do they say that time cures? - What is the power of attention as an equivalent of vital energy? - What is the difference between spiritual practice and meditation? - How to direct attention to a contact with the Spiritual World?

