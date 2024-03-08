Quo Vadis





Mar 12, 2024





Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for March 8, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lady to LUZ DE MARIA for March 8, 2024:





Beloved children, receive My Maternal Blessing:





Children, My Divine Son calls you at all times to serve their brothers and to stay in the last place, so that you find the essence of humility and in humility, discover the love of My Divine Son and his brothers.





Little children, in these convulsive moments for humanity, I invite you to be creatures of good, converted and convinced, maintaining faith at all times. Be faithful to My Divine Son, be creatures of good, keep faith, hope and charity.





Little children, the suffering does not wait, it has been poured on the Earth advancing from country to country in a hurry.





Humanity is scourged by the elements when looking at the human creature with such indifference to the Commandments of My Divine Son.





They are at war, the moment of the pains has arrived, the enrented world powers threaten each other until pride prevails over those who fear losing power and take the first step.





HUMANITY HANGS ON A THREAD THAT ALMOST BROKE, IMPOSING THE MOMENT SO FEARED BY MY CHILDREN AND SO DESIRED BY THE DEVIL.





Stay alert!





The attacks begin in one place and another, bringing fear to My children in various countries.





Without forgetting that communications will be interrupted, keep each one what is necessary printed, otherwise it will be difficult for My children to retain everything we have shared with them by Divine Will.





Volcanoes awaken, the earth shudders, for this they must prepare, without panicking, but with high faith and trust towards My Divine Son, towards My beloved Saint Michael the Archangel and in this Mother.





Continue along the straight road, without deviating.





Little children, I call you to stop and reflect on your spiritual state, NOW!





Little children, strengthen your immune system, START NOW! It is necessary for you.





Remember that after the moments of trial, peace comes, whoever is offering and striving to change will have their reward, as well as those who become at the moment.





Pray little children, pray for Argentina, suffer.





Pray little children, pray for Ecuador and Chile shakes its land with force.





Pray little children, pray for Germany, this nation is shuddered by man.





Pray little children, pray for Japan, suffer for nature and for man.





Beloved children:





DO NOT FEAR, MY DIVINE SON PROTECTS YOU AND AS A MOTHER I KEEP MY PROTECTIVE MANTLE OVER MY CHILDREN.





MY BELOVED ANGEL OF PEACE IS HELPING THEM FROM NOW ON.





Receive My blessing.





Mother Mary.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA de Bonilla:





Brothers and Sisters:





Our beloved Mother keeps us protected with Her Maternal Mantle, but each of us must remain in a state of grace.





It is necessary to be faithful to the Holy Trinity and to be obedient to Our Holy Mother.





We know that we are at a very delicate point as part of humanity.





The spiritual battle at this moment confirms to us that spiritually we have to walk towards the Holy Trinity by being faithful.





Brothers and Sisters, Our Mother has shared with me that several countries in Europe are invaded, but not from the outside, but from their own territory.





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krnuhpbSI64