Vaxxed III Film Exposes Deadly Hospital Protocols Leading to Mass Genocide - Polly Tommey





During the Covid pandemic - and even to this day - there was so much fear and unanswered questions surrounding the Covid hospital protocols. Unfortunately, survivors of those situations have horrific stories to tell, but it’s important to hear the truth. Polly Tommey is someone who is committed to trumpeting that truth for all to hear. She is the director of CHD.TV (Child’s Health Defense) and producer of critical Covid-focused documentaries, including Authorized to Kill along with Vaxxed I and the Executive Producer of Vaxxed II and III. She speaks about her own experience watching her son become vaccine-injured two decades ago after taking a routine MMR shot. Now, she’s uncovering and exposing the dark and deadly secrets behind hospital protocols and Big Pharma shadow players who pushed the controversial Covid vaccine on the world, with disastrous consequences.









TAKEAWAYS





Polly alleges unvaccinated people were forced on hospital ventilators, which usually led to their untimely deaths





Many Americans remember how horrible it was to be separated from loved ones in the hospital





Remdesivir is an extremely damaging drug given to many Covid patients, which led many to their death on the ventilator





The best way to prepare for a pandemic or disaster is exactly that: PREPARE









