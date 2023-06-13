Globalist puppet Gordon Brown, giddily anticipates the arrival of Klaus Schwab's 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' (2015)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in 2015, globalist puppet and former Prime Minister of the UK, Gordon Brown, giddily anticipates the arrival of Klaus Schwab's 'Fourth Industrial Revolution':
"It's going to lead to job destruction, so we've got to think about the jobs of the future and how we create them... It's going to force governments to change their minds about how they operate."
Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media