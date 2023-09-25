Hawaii Lying EMS Goofballs Say COVID among reasons nine EMS ambulances closed this weekend

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hawaii Lying EMS Goofballs Say COVID among reasons nine EMS ambulances closed this weekendKHON2 Newshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRJY8FToVvE
Sep 24 2023
COVID among reasons nine EMS ambulances closed this weekend
Honolulu Emergency Services Department
https://emergencyservices.honolulu.gov/about-hesd/