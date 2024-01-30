Create New Account
Dog Slaughter House Raid l Animal in Crisis Ep 384
High Hopes
Published a month ago

Kritter Klub


Aug 17, 2023


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


Horrible dog slaughterhouse raid. Dogs there were spiritless, waiting for their turn to be slaughtered, watching their friends get killed. The rescue team and the police cooperated to rescue the dogs.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzAglQuciNQ

