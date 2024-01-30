Dog Slaughter House Raid l Animal in Crisis Ep 384

Kritter Klub
Aug 17, 2023
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
Horrible dog slaughterhouse raid. Dogs there were spiritless, waiting for their turn to be slaughtered, watching their friends get killed. The rescue team and the police cooperated to rescue the dogs.
More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: • Animal in Crisis https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqhR0VyOPYkdDdDrpUlExK4B
#Kritterklub #dog #puppy #animalrescue
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzAglQuciNQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.