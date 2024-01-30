Dog Slaughter House Raid l Animal in Crisis Ep 384

Kritter Klub





Aug 17, 2023





Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles





Horrible dog slaughterhouse raid. Dogs there were spiritless, waiting for their turn to be slaughtered, watching their friends get killed. The rescue team and the police cooperated to rescue the dogs.





More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: • Animal in Crisis https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqhR0VyOPYkdDdDrpUlExK4B





#Kritterklub #dog #puppy #animalrescue





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: / kritterklub

On Instagram: / kritter_klub

On Twitter: / kritter_klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzAglQuciNQ