Interview with the Clown Council - Omaha Friends Created by Diversity and Inclusion

In modern-day Omaha Nebraska, five prospects interview with the Clown Council for the vacant Clown Council seat.
Interview with the Clown Council Introduction 00:20
Weasel's Question 00:50
Meltdown Question 01:34
J'Uni-Ta's Question 2:18
Lerch's Question 3:17
Flounder's Question 3:47
Stinker's Question 4:33
Omaha Friends is an American internet sitcom created by incompetence and
stupidity. A comedy series based in Omaha about old friends, in the
struggle to find success and happiness in life, but it is never that
straight forward, is it? The series follows Mayor Hot Turd, The Omaha
Clown Council, and many other grown men and women, in positions of
responsibility, acting like, child-like idiots. They navigate the ups
and downs of mismanagement, incompetence, and overreach in the city
across the river from Council Bluffs.
