© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Chris G. Bennett
Posted as part of HKP Word : https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/listen-to-the-sound/
Prophet Chris writes: " Our worship is of vital importance to the coming season of Revival and carries keys that, perhaps, we know not of, neither, perhaps, do we fully understand."