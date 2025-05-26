'They staged a bloody coup — and now blame us for defending people'

Putin reflects on shortsighted political moves by the Western elites.

🚨Putin: Russia was forced to act in Ukraine

“We didn’t stage the coup in Ukraine,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said, recalling how the West preached about democracy — then backed a bloody power grab in Kiev.

“They simply forced us to do what we’re doing now — and still try to blame us for it,” he added.