⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(21 March 2024)

▫️Last night, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike by long-range precision weaponry including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at AFU decision-making centres, logistic bases, temporary deployment areas of special operations forces and foreign mercenaries.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade, 57th Motorised Rifle Brigade, and 95th Air Assault Brigade near Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Terni (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, and four motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, two Czech-made Vampire MLRS combat vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer were eliminated.

▫️In Belgorod direction, Russian units continue to take measures to prevent infiltration of AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups and eliminate these groups in border areas of Ukraine.

Strikes were delivered at the foreign mercenaries formations and 105th Territorial Defence Brigade concentration areas near Velikaya Pisaryovka, Yamnoye, Lukashovka, and Aleksandrovka (Sumy region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian militants, three pickup trucks, and one Czech-made Vampire MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and captured Alebastrovaya station (Donetsk People's Republic).

Strikes were delivered at formations of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade, 46th and 81st airmobile brigades near Belogorovka, Razdolovka, Krasnoye, Novomikhailovka, and Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 250 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, three armoured fighting vehicles, and seven motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-20 howitzer were eliminated.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, cohesive actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces units allowed to liberate Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Strikes were delivered at formations of the AFU 47th, 59th motorised rifle brigades, and 3rd Assault Brigade near Pervomayskoye and Berdichi (Donetsk People's Republic).One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade was repelled near Novgorodskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).The AFU losses amounted to more than 320 Ukrainian troops, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, and seven motor vehicles.In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, one D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made M102 gun.▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on AFU formations near Pavlovka, Urozhaynoye, and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade was repelled near Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare radar station.

▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces struck manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, and 35th Marines Brigade near Rabotino, Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region), and Ivanovka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out one unmanned aerial vehicle depot, one unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturing and repair workshop, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 132 areas during the day.

Air defence units shot down 163 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 20 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS and Czech-made Vampire MLRS projectiles.



📊 In total, 577 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 16,443 unmanned aerial vehicles, 487 air defence missile systems, 15,562 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,251 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,480 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 20,027 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.