EMERGENCIES ACT To Stop Trucker Protest Ruled UNCONSTITUTIONAL But Crystia Freeland DOUBLES DOWN!!!
·
Jan 23, 2024
5
Share
Download
Press For Truth
Press For Truth
SUBSCRIBE
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/ SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth Today a judge has ruled that the Trudeau government’s crack down on the peaceful and legal freedom convoy protesters was unconstitutional and unreasonable!
The decision follows an application for judicial review launched by the Canadian Constitution Foundation, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, and several other applicants in 2022 after the emergency measures were used to end the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth shows how there is still hope for justice at the end of the road but it may take some time until justice prevails!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.