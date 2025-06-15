Happy Father's Day 2025!

Sunday Morning Live 15 June 2025





Happy Fathers' Day!





In this episode, we tackle the complexities of generosity and entitlement, sparked by insights from a father discussing insomnia on a call-in show about fatherhood. I share personal anecdotes highlighting how kindness can be undervalued and explore societal expectations of gratitude. We discuss the implications of entitlement versus appreciation in relationships while urging listeners to take personal accountability for their choices. Through humor and reflection, we advocate for a culture of reciprocity, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect in fostering healthy connections.





