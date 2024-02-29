BREAKING Missouri SUES Planned Parenthood after Veritas' Investigation Exposes Abortion Trafficking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Project Veritas
Feb 29, 2024
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey today announced a lawsuit against Planned Parenthood after a Project Veritas investigation captured employees offering to assist a 13-year-old obtain a secret inter-state abortion without parental consent. "This lawsuit is a direct result of the investigation conducted by Project Veritas..."
Expose Corruption. Donate: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
Get emails: https://bit.ly/VeritasEmails
Follow:
X: https://twitter.com/Project_Veritas
Telegram: https://t.me/project_veritas
FB: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas
IG: https://www.instagram.com/project_veritas/
Project Veritas: The Most Effective Nonprofit Investigative Journalism Organization in America.
We are investigative journalists exposing corruption in government, media, big tech, politics, education, and beyond through undercover video.
We are registered 501(c)(3) organization funded solely by American patriots and truth-seekers worldwide. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4gedll-breaking-missouri-sues-planned-parenthood-after-veritas-investigation-expos.html