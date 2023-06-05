SIGN LANGUAGE ONLY- On the INTERCONNECTEDNESS of illness, spirituality & GIVING UP/ GIVING IN!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
hi gaiaS! We attempted to record this several times WITH THE AUDIO to no avail so here it is in sign language only.
[email protected] for inquires, questions, sign language, interpreting, wellness, readings/tarot, healing retreat INFO, and more! Reach out and email us for a free consult@[email protected]
SOURCE: Minute 1.29.55-
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/susunweed/2023/05/30/ask-herbal-health-expert-susun-weed-with-guest-lucretia-jones