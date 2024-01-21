Navigating True North

VLOG: When the needle of the compass broke on my voyage of life, I realised a multitude of things contributed to the cause and effect of losing my way. I did not realise I was lost until after the fact and with the process of elimination, I threw the stuff overboard.

And that was all it was, stuff...

To view these videos in a methodical order, read the transcripts or search what you dreamt about https://shannacurry.com/dreams/

Email: [email protected]

Thank you to all those who contribute at https://shannacurry.com/ your donations are appreciated.

In Lak’ech