❗️The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week January 10-16, 2024

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week January 10-16, 2024

▪️Yemeni Houthis launched several UAVs at various targets inside Israel. The claimed targets were in Tel Aviv and the vicinity of Eilat. During one of the attacks on several settlements southwest of Jerusalem, large parts of a rocket fell after being intercepted by air defense, injuring 15 people.

▪️The Ansarallah reported several missile and UAV strikes on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier during the week. As usual, there is no evidence of the attack being successful. The US and British air forces retaliated with a series of strikes on Yemeni territory, with the Israeli Air Force also taking part in the attack.

▪️Militants of the new Syrian authorities continue to search for alleged collaborators of the “former regime”. A search team was ambushed in the Jableh area and several fighters were detained by the Syrian resistance.

▪️However, this did not end well. Several local representatives, including in Qardaha, condemned the resistance's actions. Later, one of the resistance leaders, Bassam Nasser al-Din, blew himself up with a grenade during an attempted arrest by HTS militants.

▪️The SNA militants, with little support from Turkey so far, have not abandoned their attempts to advance in the Euphrates region. However, no serious actions have been reported so far, with the Turkish Air Force providing more or less performative support.

▪️Turkish aviation operates locally, striking SDF facilities in Ain al-Arab and at the Tishrin Dam. In one such strike, civilians who had semi-voluntarily traveled to the dam to hold rallies were injured.





▪️In southern Syria, Israeli troops are carrying out their traditional search operations. The Israelis detained French journalist Sylvain Mercadier and Syrian lawyer Muhammad Fayyad in Quneitra.

▪️The activity of IS insurgents is increasing in the desert regions of the country. Most attacks continue to be reported in the Kurdish-controlled zone. Six people were killed in a militant attack at the Kurdish checkpoint at Al-Kasra in Deir ez-Zor province.

