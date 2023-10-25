Quo Vadis





Oct 25, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for October 24, 2023





Dear children, pray.





For lack of true shepherds, many sheep will scatter.





Many will stray from the true pasture and lose themselves in false paths.





I suffer for what is coming to you.





Ye are walking towards a future of doubts and uncertainties.





Whatever happens, stand firm in the truth.





Do not forget ye: Only My Son Jesus is your Way, Truth and Life.





Flee ye from the wide doors and seek ye Heaven through the Way of the Cross.





I know your needs and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





Courage! In the Eucharist is your victory.





Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave the following similar message to Pedro Regis on April 8th, 2021:





Dear children, God’s enemies will increasingly act to silence you.





You who are of the Lord, proclaim the truth.





My Jesus needs courageous men and women so that, like John the Baptist, they would proclaim the Gospel and defend His Church.





Do not fold your arms.





You will be thrown out for loving and defending the truth.





Courage! Your reward is in the Lord.





Pray.





Seek strength in the Eucharist and bear witness to your faith everywhere.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of what comes to you.





Onward!





I love you and will always be with you.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TN7PbKz83FQ