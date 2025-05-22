From Sumy one CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle is taken away by lucky Russian servicemen to the rear, after some time ago they also dragged the vehicle from Kursk region. Russian military channels released footage on May 20, 2025, showing a scene of a combat vehicle traveling at high speed, the soldiers returning with another Swedish trophy that is still intact and of good quality. All this equipment was given to the Ukrainian Army by Western countries, which started and want the Ukrainian war to continue, even though most of their equipment has been turned into scrap metal including the CV-90, routinely destroyed by the Russian Armed Forces. The CV-90 is beautiful and is dragging away in perfect condition, but millions of European taxpayers mean nothing when it comes to the lives of soldiers, whose positions can be attacked by the enemy with these vehicles, the average final price for the latest modification of the CV-90 is about 8.3 million dollars.

The Russian driver from the Paratroopers of the 83rd Air Assault Brigade, continues to drive the vehicle through the trees and on dusty streets. After a daring raid into Ukrainian territory near the rear, the Russian Airborne Troops managed to capture the CV-90 intact, sneak up on the vehicle, and eliminated Ukrainian crews directly at close range. Thus, the vehicle was captured undamaged during the clashes in Sumy region. The soldiers then secretly took the vehicle across the front line. Colonel Ivanov of the 83rd Airborne Troops, will likely soon express his deepest gratitude to the Sweden for their contribution to their futile war effort. In total, in the border area of Sumy and Kursk regions alone, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost at least 15 CV-90, which was visually confirmed from the very beginning of their offensive. Expensive NATO equipment has finally reached Russia and will soon join the ranks of the Russian Army, ready to be use!

