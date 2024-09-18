Mike Adams Sermon 047 - Numbers 11 - GARLIC is God's natural antibiotic, anti-cancer, anti-cholesterol medicine that also promotes VIRILITY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Garlic as a Natural Antibiotic and Miracle Herb (0:04)
- The Miracle of Plant Growth and God's Provision (2:13)
- The Journey of the Israelites and Their Complaints (7:46)
- Moses' Complaints and God's Response (8:04)
- God's Provision of Quail and the People's Reaction (17:05)
- Garlic's Medicinal Properties and Practical Uses (23:12)
- Garlic's Historical and Cultural Significance (31:01)
- Folklore and Practical Uses of Garlic (36:04)
- Gratitude and Mindful Use of God's Gifts (40:26)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (43:01)
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport