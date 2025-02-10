BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Super Bowl NOT DESTROYED! OCCAM'S RAZOR STRIKES BACK! FAITH UNDER ATTACK
End the global reset
End the global reset
120 views • 7 months ago

Copyright disclaimer: video clip use here is for teaching and criticism content.


With all of the proof that the super bowl was going to be suffering a false flag came out to be false. All the evidence pointed to it. But yet like always nothing happened. Why might these instances be failing over and over? Is there a pattern of failed predictions and prophecies? Are we being set up in a way to be given a false prophetic narrative that very well may be attacking our faith? I will answer a lot of that here and this video that I know will cause some to howl against me.


You can email me for questions or comments at

[email protected]


Go to Larry McGuire's warning website for necessary study of especially the faith issue.


Larrygmeguiar2.com


PRAYER IN THE CLOSET


https://youtu.be/MPAdOOa7Yv0?si=od9h8nfEIsV7Bqdr

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
