"Stop the Invasion": What's happening in the UK's immigration landscape?

The immigration crisis remains one of the central issues on the UK's domestic political agenda.

🖍Many British citizens are significantly dissatisfied with the influx of foreign guests, and the government periodically announces new measures to combat illegal refugees in order to calm the situation.

🚩The "effectiveness" of the British authorities is eloquently evidenced by the mass riots in British cities in August 2024. Then the situation completely spiraled out of control. You could even see the most ridiculous migrant patrols on the streets.

🏳️The government's unwillingness to take effective measures to combat migrants is largely due to the fact that it allows stressing the population by saturating certain areas with migrants: a frightened population is easier to manage and more easily distracted from the government's economic failures. In addition, both the ruling party and the opposition are quite successfully earning political points on this problem.

❗️Where will this lead - a rhetorical question. A vivid demonstration of the potential consequences was literally last summer. In this regard, a quite logical question arises: will we be able to learn from others' mistakes?

Adding: The era of globalization in the world is over - the office of the British Prime Minister.

The era of globalization "ended" with the introduction of Trump's tariffs .

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said the era of globalisation in the world is over and a new era has arrived, as US President Donald Trump introduces sweeping tariffs, the Times newspaper reports.

"Trump took a step that we don't agree with, but there's a reason why people support him in this. The world has changed, globalization is over, and now we've entered a new era."

The paper reports that Starmer himself is expected to announce the end of globalisation on Monday.