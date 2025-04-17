Russian-Qatari talks begin in Kremlin

Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is in Russia on an official visit.

“Our Ties Are Growing Stronger”: Putin Meets Emir of Qatar in the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar to the Kremlin.

The agenda for the talks includes expanding cooperation between Russia and Qatar in trade, economics, and humanitarian sectors. International issues, including the conflict in Ukraine, are also expected to be discussed.

Adding:

U.S. authorities may block Americans from accessing the Chinese AI company DeepSeek, according to The New York Times.