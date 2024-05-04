SPONGEBOB'S QUARANTINE EPISODE 🧽💉😷☠⚰❌ NOT ALLOWED ON SEASON 12 DVD

Wasn't going to type anything; VfB figured this video alone would tell the story...and then VfB hit on the perfect hashtag: #COVIDIOCRACY 🧽💉😷☠⚰❌





The Spongebob episode "Kwarantined Krab" is in deep trouble after some awful timing with the pandemic. A recent listing for the complete 12th season DVD has revealed that the episode will NOT be available on it. Does this mean it's about to become lost media? Will it ever air?





