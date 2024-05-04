BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SPONGEBOB'S QUARANTINE EPISODE 🧽💉😷☠⚰❌ NOT ALLOWED ON SEASON 12 DVD
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
51 views • 12 months ago

Wasn't going to type anything; VfB figured this video alone would tell the story...and then VfB hit on the perfect hashtag: #COVIDIOCRACY 🧽💉😷☠⚰❌


The Spongebob episode "Kwarantined Krab" is in deep trouble after some awful timing with the pandemic. A recent listing for the complete 12th season DVD has revealed that the episode will NOT be available on it. Does this mean it's about to become lost media? Will it ever air?


Welcome to Vailskibum94!

Cartoon News ✧ Reviews ✧ Discussions


Subscribe to keep up with my videos → http://bit.ly/18ZdpzY

New to the channel? Check this out → https://bit.ly/2LfZv0t


✭ SOCIAL MEDIA ✭


TWITTER → https://twitter.com/Vailskibum94

INSTAGRAM→ https://www.instagram.com/therealvailskibum94

BUSINESS E-MAIL → [email protected]


My videos are produced with the editor Camtasia Studio 2020 and I use a Blue Yeti Microphone to record. All scripts are written by me. Any footage used is from various TV shows, movies, and games to illustrate my personal thoughts on these pieces of media. All stock photos and images are either created by me or are sourced from publicly viewable image websites. This criticism, comment, or news reporting falls under Fair Use (The Copyright Act of 1976, Section 107). If you are interested in viewing full cartoon episodes/movies or playing entire video games, please buy the DVDs and games from the media companies providing them. Also, the intro song featured in my videos is Finding Hope - Wonder.


Vailskibum94 videos may contain swearing, violence, references to drug use, or other mature themes. This video should not be viewed by anyone under 13 years old at any time.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxMD4bkUaI8

Keywords
predictive programmingforeknowledgecovidiocracymulti pronged attackoverton windowkwarantined krabspongebob squarepantsnarrative crafting
