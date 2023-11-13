Hymn: GLORIOUS FREEDOM by Joseph Lincoln Hall and Harold Lillenas

GLORIOUS FREEDOM by Joseph Lincoln Hall and Harold Lillenas

Once I was bound by sin’s galling fetters;

Chained like a slave, I struggled in vain.

But I received a glorious freedom,

When Jesus broke my fetters in twain.

Refrain

Glorious freedom! Wonderful freedom!

No more in chains of sin I repine!

Jesus the glorious Emancipator—

Now and forever He shall be mine.

Freedom from all the carnal affections;

Freedom from envy, hatred and strife;

Freedom from vain and worldly ambitions;

Freedom from all that saddened my life!

Refrain

Freedom from pride and all sinful follies;

Freedom from love and glitter of gold;

Freedom from evil temper and anger;

Glorious freedom, rapture untold!

Refrain

Freedom from fear with all of its torments;

Freedom from care with all of its pain;

Freedom in Christ, my blessèd Redeemer—

He who has rent my fetters in twain.

Refrain

*****





