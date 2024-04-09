BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Matrix Revealed: The Illusion of Choice Part 2b: Peeling Back The Layers – Deceptions Focused on Christians
Our Amazing Grace
63 views • 04/09/2024



The Matrix Revealed: The Illusion of Choice Part 2b: Peeling Back The Layers – Deceptions Focused on ChristiansShow more


In this monocast, Scott discusses deceptions focused on Christians; distractions, dialectics, and delusions to keep us participating in Satan’s game.


************


Links for this episode:


I.T.S.N. IS PROUD TO PRESENT: 'NEFARIOUS' JULY 29 MUST WATCH & SHARE! https://rumble.com/v2zjbvo-i.t.s.n.-is-proud-to-present-nefarious-july-22-must-watch-and-share.html


The Other Israel by Rev Ted Pike 1987 https://www.bitchute.com/video/4pdCmJccPRV4/


Israel and the New World Order by Keith Malcomson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AK_sWOFMksA


An eye opening message to ALL Christians regarding Israel https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Yr1DqoNuhUL/


HOW TO HEAR FROM THE LORD in a WORLD GONE MAD! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTdMjPxWd5I


Paul Washer: What True Conversion Looks Like https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMNd3mn8kEQ


An Inconvenient Religion https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTYqrlUMsBg


Hear Franklin Graham's vaccine message to evangelicals https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2021/05/18/rev-franklin-graham-evangelicals-covid-19-vaccine-newday-vpx.cnn


Trump Statement - We must Make America Pray Again 🙏 https://twitter.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1772820935642333671?s=20


Satan’s Secret Society – Pastor Billy Crone https://rumble.com/v4kmm06-satans-secret-society-pastor-billy-crone.html


Jamie Walde, Bob Griswold, and Rekkr discuss current world events https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jm_hlI5nxA


Generation AI with guest Rick Hulkenberg https://rumble.com/v4k95l3-march-19-2024.html


Powerpoint Presentation - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/zzyprlfklu58z9mi6kfxl/The-Matrix-Revealed-Part-2b-fixed.pptx?rlkey=j6tht70neb6rtvy4jmk0oivrv&dl=0


Episode Outline - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/uz69br9wsmzqq69i2z27o/Part-2b-Peeling-Back-the-Layers-Show-Notes.pdf?rlkey=mp4kxzir8j8cx1hgzscryc9o6&dl=0


The Matrix Revealed Flowchart https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/a8n6dp8zun2q27yjq0yre/The-Matrix-Revealed-Flowchart-1.pdf?rlkey=fvwubarammvub1keaaf1or336&dl=0


************


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


Show less




