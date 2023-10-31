© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Alex Stein Teaches Jamaal Bowman Fire Safety 🤣 w/ Awaken With JP | BlazeTV
Jamaal Bowman is facing misdemeanor charges for pulling a fire alarm, so @PrimeTimeAlexStein brought on a Jamaal Bowman look-a-like to teach fire safety (with @AwakenWithJP )
#alexstein #jamaalbowman #jpsears #firesafety #safety #comedy #sketch #skit #funny #parody #news #politics #culture #blazetv
Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP
► Visit the BRAND NEW ad-free Blaze News website here: https://www.theblaze.com/
► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu
► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/
► Grab some Blaze Media merch here: https://shop.blazemedia.com/
► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze
Connect with us on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/BlazeTV