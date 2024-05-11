During the night, soldiers of the "North" group destroyed: a Grad MLRS in the Losevka area.

Adding: ⚡️Units of the "North" troops took control of the settlements of Borisovka, Ogurtsovo, Pletenevka, Pylnaya and Strelechya in the Kharkov region - Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

⚡️The soldiers of "North' group entered Volchansk





