© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During the night, soldiers of the "North" group destroyed: a Grad MLRS in the Losevka area.
Adding: ⚡️Units of the "North" troops took control of the settlements of Borisovka, Ogurtsovo, Pletenevka, Pylnaya and Strelechya in the Kharkov region - Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
⚡️The soldiers of "North' group entered Volchansk