BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Do you know? In 1975, N.S.A.-C.I.A., Admitted having a Heart Attack Gun?
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
752 views • 03/10/2024

Do You Know? Episode 4

Do you know? In 1975, N.S.A.-C.I.A., Admitted having a Heart Attack Gun?

Have You ever Wondered? HOW So Few People, can have so much Control, over so many People?

It's Not just Gag Order Signed Contracts, or the fear of Prison, That Keeps Everyone in line! The Fear of Death! That's What Keeps Everyone in Line!

Can You imagine what kind of Devices they have NOW, to introduce the Highly Toxic Venom from the Indonesia Cone Snail?

Deadly Textile Cone Snails, from the Gulf of Mexico!


 • Deadly Textile Cone Snails from the Gulf of Mexico

https://youtu.be/Q1m-502P7Og


That's why They Pushed Everybody from Faith! So They would be in Fear! Trust Me, I'm Not Scared to Die! For Me, it is just a Change of Address!✝️Have Faith Warriors! They may Take My Life! But They'll Never Take My Soul!

We Must Unite as One and Start Fighting these Parasites on OUR Planet!

 Commercial Fisherman, Standing By! We Must Realize, We are Under Hypnosis!


 • The Sharing of Bias & False News is Plaguing Our Country! Mainstream Media Needs To be Shut Down NOW

https://youtu.be/XIAXuxoSjo8


OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government! We Have Today!🆘👇🙏 https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1🙏🆘🙏


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4


3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos

To Those Who Will Listen

https://www.youtube.com/@ToThoseWhoWillListen/videos

Watch Woman of The Dragon

https://www.youtube.com/@watchwomanofthedragon8376/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos


Bureau of Meteorology - Australia

http://satview.bom.gov.au/


GOES Image Viewer

https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/floater.php?stormid=EP052023

https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/

http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/

http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/#

https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=gfs®ion=aus&pkg=mslp_pcpn_frzn&runtime=2020111000&fh=6

https://earth.nullschool.net/

https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/

https://weather.cod.edu/

https://texasstormchasers.com/app/

https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html


Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21directed energy weaponsdewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoaxmanufactured fires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy