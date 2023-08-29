BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️Cessna Stalls just Before Skydivers were Ready to Jump Out
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
283 views • 08/29/2023

⚡️Cessna stalls just before skydivers were ready to jump out.

(It was a wing stall, not an engine stal and a the end of the video you can see the pilot is diving the plane to regain airspeed and control of the the flight surfaces.

If you look at how high that plane was flying fir the drop it’s easier to experience a wing stall at that altitude because the air is thinner and doesn’t provide as much lift)

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
