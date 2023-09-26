BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It's A 'Foreign Relations Committee' Thing
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
2
20 views • 09/26/2023

One hypothesis is that Menendez is being sacrificed by Team [Bidan] as a distraction from Joe’s corruption.

Another is that the white hats are outing him because the crime families are complicit.

Evidence for the latter theory is growing:

     • Here's The Name That's Been Mentioned In Hunter Biden & Bob Menendez’s Corruption Cases

     • Bob Menendez Hires Hunter Biden’s Lawyer For Federal Corruption Case

     • Hunter Biden Has Entered The Bob Menendez Indictment


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Five (25 September 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6337824541112

treasoncorruptioncollusiondeep statejesse wattersmoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandalcrime familyblackmailcrime syndicateshell companyinfluence peddlingbig guyforeign agentbob menendezsenate committee on foreign relations
