It's A 'Foreign Relations Committee' Thing

One hypothesis is that Menendez is being sacrificed by Team [Bidan] as a distraction from Joe’s corruption.
Another is that the white hats are outing him because the crime families are complicit.
Evidence for the latter theory is growing:
• Here's The Name That's Been Mentioned In Hunter Biden & Bob Menendez’s Corruption Cases
• Bob Menendez Hires Hunter Biden’s Lawyer For Federal Corruption Case
• Hunter Biden Has Entered The Bob Menendez Indictment
The full segment is linked below.
