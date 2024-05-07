Humans Being Turned Into Batteries To Fuel Digital A.I. Prison

* The ’rona jabs were never safe and effective.

* They were discovered to be deadly.

* They contain self-assembling lipid nanoparticle technology.

* Bill Gates now admits this.

* These mRNA shots can easily be programmed to administer any type of spike protein pathogen — and the Moderna patent lists several.

* Over 100 pathogens can be control released over time so the deaths will appear to be random and mysterious.

* We are being told that all the heart attacks, turbo cancers and neurological diseases are due to Climate Change; and that regular pandemics are to now be expected.





Reese Reports | 7 May 2024

https://rumble.com/v4tphnt-bill-gates-admits-the-shots-contain-nanotech.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=6639f6e44cc0311833ce649f