© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Humans Being Turned Into Batteries To Fuel Digital A.I. Prison
* The ’rona jabs were never safe and effective.
* They were discovered to be deadly.
* They contain self-assembling lipid nanoparticle technology.
* Bill Gates now admits this.
* These mRNA shots can easily be programmed to administer any type of spike protein pathogen — and the Moderna patent lists several.
* Over 100 pathogens can be control released over time so the deaths will appear to be random and mysterious.
* We are being told that all the heart attacks, turbo cancers and neurological diseases are due to Climate Change; and that regular pandemics are to now be expected.
Reese Reports | 7 May 2024
https://rumble.com/v4tphnt-bill-gates-admits-the-shots-contain-nanotech.html