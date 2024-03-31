BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

General Mike Flynn · Biden declares Easter Sunday, is Transgender Visibility Day.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
182 views • 03/31/2024

General Mike Flynn · Don’t hold your breathe waiting for these dark soulless people running our country to do the right thing. They will continue to destroy every institution and everything that is good and pure.


The Biden White House has released a statement proclaiming that Easter Sunday, is now Transgender Visibility Day.


JEFF CLARK: Perhaps this violates my own self-imposed rule for Good Friday through Easter to put politics to the side during this sacred period.


But this is clearly designed by Biden and his handlers and his woke staffers to be a slap in the face to Christians. *It could not be more obvious.*


Jimmy Carter and even Bill Clinton in the 1990s never would have done this.


Any Christian who doesn’t immediately reject this insult to the holiest day of our year and resign from the Biden Administration should repent by doing so and issuing a public apology to Christians all around the world.



@GenFlynn

https://x.com/GenFlynn/status/1774233132964643121?s=20

Keywords
general flynnbrannon howsetransgender visibility day
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy