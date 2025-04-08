© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza News Current Situation April 7th Arabic News Channel Broadcast 4-7-25
AlHadath الحدث
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSSYdkaairI
April 7 2025
التاسعة عشرة | ترمب يستقبل نتنياهو في البيت الأبيض.. ويكشف عن محادثات مباشرة مع إيران
Trump receives Netanyahu at the White House.. He reveals direct talks with Iran