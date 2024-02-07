Canadian Military Tilts to the Left

Canadian Armed Forces Vet Rob Krause joins us today to talk about the progressive shift that the Canadian Armed Forces have taken.

In the second part of the show we are joined by author Richard Lyons to talk about his new book, The DNA of Democracy. It is a series of essays that visits democracy’s rare occurrences in history.





The DNA of Democracy: https://lylea.com/dna-of-democracy/





