Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine





May 23, 2023





DeAnna Lorraine is first joined by Larry Cook of @StopVaccinating, who is an Autism, ADHD and Vaccine specialist and passionate anti-vaccine and mandate fighter. Then DeAnna is joined by Leeroy Press of @ViralNewsNYC who's been on the ground in NYC and has mind-blowing updates about bus-loads of illegal immigrants being dropped off in the middle of NYC this week and hoarding all the hotels!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2plsnu-they-want-your-children-dumb-dead-or-brain-dead-zombies.html