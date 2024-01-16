THE WEF AND GATES ARE DOING IT AGAIN AND THEY'RE NOT EVEN HIDING IT

Researchers in China have discovered a strain of coronavirus that caused 100% mortality due to a “late-stage brain infection.” It also turns your eyes white before you succumb to fever and flu like a zombie. Great! Is this the Disease X that the Davos crowd is going to discuss this week at the World Economic Forum? This IS gain of function research and it is extremely dangerous. Time to stop it yet?





