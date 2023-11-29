Next Stage Of War In Ukraine: NATO Prepares For Bloodshed

The intensity of hostilities has decreased on Ukrainain battlefield due to the deterioration of weather conditions. Unable to launch a large-scale offensive, Ukrainian forces resumed attempts to hit the Russian rear with drones.

On November 29, Russian air defense shot down a UAV in the Moscow region.

In recent days, for the first time since August, a Ukrainian drone targeted Russian facilities in Ryazan. It was intercepted in the area of an oil refinery. Another drone attempted an attack on an aircraft factory in Smolensk. It was promptly detected and destroyed by the air defense forces.

In their turn, Russian forces also continue regular strikes on targets throughout Ukraine.

On November 29, Ukrainian sources confirmed Russian strikes on the Starokonstantinov airfield. Massive attack by UAVs, Iskander missiles and heavy bombs reportedly hit more Ukrainian facilities in Voznesensk in the Mykolaiv region, Vinnytsia, Belaya Tserkva in the Kiev region, Kanatovo in the Kirovograd region, Zaporozhye, Dnipropetrovsk region, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka. An air alert sounded in six regions of Ukraine, including Kiev and the region.

In recent days, more explosions thundered in the Odessa region. In Zaporozhye, Russian missile hit the territory of one of the local enterprises.

NATO foreign ministers acknowledged the failure of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Amid the Ukrainian defeats, the probability of Russian offensive operations is growing. Russia already has tactical successes in the Donetsk, Bakhmut and Kupyansk directions, while the Ukrainian offensive on the eastern bank of the Dnieper is close to failure.

The Russian army has every chance to break through the Ukrainian defenses and advance tens of kilometers at the beginning of the winter campaign. Such a breakthrough will provide Russian troops with access to operational space in the eastern part of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side has no forces left for defense. The only salvation for Kiev can be the deployment of NATO units from Europe and the full-scale intervention of the alliance in the war.

A few days ago, Zelensky said that Ukraine would receive warships from partners to escort ships that follow an alternative “grain corridor” in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile in the north, Finland closes the border with Russia on November 30. It was on November 30, 84 years ago that the Winter War between Finland and the USSR began.

Meanwhile, NATO ships are practicing the blockade of the Gulf of Finland as part of the Freezing Wind exercises. A large grouping of forces, including over 5,000 military personnel, 30 ships and 20 aircraft, has approached the northwestern borders of Russia. The officially announced plan of the drills does not hide the offensive nature of the actions, despite false official statements that Nato is defending itself from aggressive Russia and is trying to avoid escalation.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front