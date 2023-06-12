Tom Renz | Best of The Tom Renz Show Replay: Anti-Racism Professor Banned

There’s a coordinated attack against our culture going on and nowhere is it more evident than in our college campuses. The federalist published an article on Pastor Greg Schulz who was ejected from Concordia University Wisconsin over a year ago for calling out racism. I know what you are all thinking, wait a second, leftists don’t do that, right? The side of inclusion and acceptance does the exact opposite of what they preach. #Racism #AntiRacism #Woke #Christian #GodWins #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Equity #Inclusion

www.TomRenz.com

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com tell them Renz sent you.

Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:

www.Renz-Law.com

Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





