Tom Renz | Best of The Tom Renz Show Replay: Anti-Racism Professor Banned

There’s a coordinated attack against our culture going on and nowhere is it more evident than in our college campuses. The federalist published an article on Pastor Greg Schulz who was ejected from Concordia University Wisconsin over a year ago for calling out racism. I know what you are all thinking, wait a second, leftists don’t do that, right? The side of inclusion and acceptance does the exact opposite of what they preach. #Racism #AntiRacism #Woke #Christian #GodWins #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Equity #Inclusion
