Bribe or Boon--Trump's Big

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 12, 2025 - Here's a quick summary of the HUGE news from today--the China deal, Hostage freed, Rx price cut, and a "free" jet from Qatar that some think is a HUGE mistake.
Trump’s presser: https://x.com/ChloeSmith1728/status/1921939817757098025
Also: be sure to also watch Lori’s latest interview with Kristi Leigh.
https://x.com/MavBroadcastNet/status/1918301448690876664
Thanks for watching and praying!
Follow us on X and Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen
To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:
LoriColley.substack.com