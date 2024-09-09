Jews, Bankers, Trump Assassination, Good Ole Shoe, Jesuit Theater, Adventism

SR 2024-09-08 Good Ole Shoe

Topic list:

* How does Johnny handle haters?

* “Jew-Baiter Number One!”

* Andrew Jackson, the Central Bank, Nicholas Biddle and the University of Pennsylvania.

* The shocking number of Jews trained by the secret Jesuits at U of PA.

* Ole Dammegard has thrown the BS flag on the Phallus piercing.

* Johnny’s letter to Ole. Is Don Cheatle’s white wife head of the Secret Service?!

* Bryan Denlinger pulls a Daniel Craig.

* Trump wearing the NASA serpent’s tongue.

* Black asses and white asses flying over a metallic Challenger: Freemasons give the Kurgen salute to Johnny (at Russian sailor expense).

* Wag the Dog: Good Ole Shoe

* The Jesuits love the horrors of being burned alive: Iwo Jima flag-raising explained.

* When the Machine pushes a shocking lie, Hollywood to the rescue!

* The 82nd gets shredded to reach “A Bridge Too Far”: “HAIL MARY, FULL OF GRACE...HAIL MARY, FULL OF GRACE...”

* Bill and Kody throw the B.S. flag on Watler Veith: but is he right?

* Can an Adventist be perfect? Ellen G. White said: YES!

* Can orthodox “Christianity” still Save souls? Can it keep them...?

* What did Walter Martin do for Adventism?

* Once you attack the Trinity, this will happen to you.

