Morning Manna - Jan 25, 2024 - Matthew 3 (Recording)

" John the Baptist= the nickname of the Baptist is often given to him by the people. Malachi had already prophesied about him in (Malachi 1:3) and prophesied about the coming of Elijah before the Second Coming of Christ in (Malachi 5: 4), and since the Jews did not understand that there was a first coming and a second coming, they thought that Elijah should appear before the Messiah. But the Baptist came in the form of Elijah, an inhabitant of the Prairies and mountains, and with the same power. "



""" The Baptist began his ministry months before Christ began. John had the right to become a priest, but he left the temple and the priesthood to go into the wilderness, to declare that everyone had been corrupted and had become a barren wilderness waiting for Christ, who would come to irrigate it with the waters of the Holy Spirit, so that it would become a paradise bearing the fruits of the spirit (Psalm 1:63). ""

John the Baptist was deprived of the service of the temple in order to prepare the way for the high priest Our Lord Jesus, who made our wilderness a new heavenly temple.



It was John the apostle who prepares the way of the king, as Kings are preceded by a guard of Honor. Â John the Baptist's main work was the establishment of the sacrament of baptism â€ who sent me to baptize with water " (John 1: 33) and it was this that Christ was baptized.



John prepares the royal way by repentance, and asking for repentance as something previous to the kingdom of Christ means that the king of Christ will be spiritual and not earthly. Repentance in Greek is called metanoia and means a change of direction, that is, a change of heart and mind from the side of sin to be guided and turn towards God. Man gives to God the face, not the scruff.



The kingdom of Heaven is approaching = that is, the coming of Christ to dwell in US is at the gates. The way to enjoy this kingdom is to realize our need for the work of the Messiah in us, as man condemns himself and opens his heart to receive the work of the Messiah in him.



Man has Christ on his heart, and the kingdom of God will become within him. "Behold, the kingdom of God is within you". The term Kingdom of Heaven is specific to when the other evangelists were using the term Kingdom of God. Because Matthew was writing to the Jews who are afraid to use the name of God.

The kingdom of God meant the sovereignty and rule of God over the heart, but the Jews understood him as an earthly material King. Christ certainly used the expressions Kingdom of heaven and Kingdom of God. Simply put, wherever God has power, this place becomes heaven.



