How Could Jesus NOT Know The Time Or Hour?

Redigitized Audio and Video!https://www.thebereancall.org/content/how-could-jesus-not-know-time-or-hour





More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





Dave, what I’d like to focus on today is the biblical fact that Christ’s coming to rapture His Church and the Second Coming of Christ are two distinct events, and that it’s critical to understand the distinction. But first, sort of related to this is another item of real controversy. You know, in Mark 13:32, Jesus says, “But of that day and that hour knoweth no man; no, not the angels which are in heaven, neither the Son, [and that’s the controversial phrase] but the Father.” And, Dave, as you know, a couple weeks ago we talked about YWAM and how, I think it was Joy Dawson who was pretty instrumental in the development of that organization way back, probably 30-40 years ago, but she didn’t believe that Jesus, or that God, knew the future. So, does the Son not know the time or hour?





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos